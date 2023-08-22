Saturday, September 9, 2023

NoMa in Color Mural Festival Kickoff Party

227 Harry Thomas Wy. NE, DC

Alethia Tanner Park

Free+

A family-friendly event to welcome and meet the local artists selected to bring to life a dozen new, large-scale works along the Metropolitan Branch Trail wall. Enjoy live music; shop a local makers’ market curated by Neighbors DC; and play hopscotch on a sidewalk mural created by the artists’ group Chalk Riot. Food will be available for purchase from local vendors.

ArtistsLive Music

Saturday, September 9, 2023 11:00 am

Alethia Tanner Park
