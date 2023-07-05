Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Garbage, & Metric

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their eponymous album released in October that year. It has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. Three #1 albums followed, marking a decade of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and culminating in 12 consecutive UK #1 album across Noel’s career, a feat no other artist has ever achieved. In the two decades prior to its break up in 2009, Noel Gallagher was main songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis, whom The New Yorker hailed as “one of the last generation-defining rock acts.” His band regularly toured America and played a tremendous role in shaping and inspiring contemporary guitar music from the 90’s onwards. Noel’s continued success with the High Flying Birds cements his position as one of the most gifted, successful and enduring songwriters to come out of the British music scene in the last 50 years.

Since releasing their eponymous debut album in 1995 Garbage has blazed a unique sonic trail, garnering critical acclaim and amassing a passel of hits as well as seven Grammy nominations along the way to 17 million albums sold. The band—consisting of Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker and Butch Vig—has been together for over 25 years with a unique sound, songwriting process and electric live performance that has inspired worldwide attention and earned their spot as one of the most influential bands of their generation. No Gods No Masters, the seventh and most recent album from Garage, was released in 2021 to some of the best reviews of their career. They have since commenced work on what will be their 8th studio album due for release early next year on BMG records.

Metric are a critically-acclaimed rock band from Toronto consisting of Emily Haines, James Shaw, Joshua Winstead and Joules Scott Key. The genre-defying and genre-defining band started playing together in NYC in 2001 and have gone on to receive multiple music industry honors across their 8 studio albums, including two Juno Awards for Alternative Album of the Year, have garnered more than half a billion streams across their catalog, and toured extensively around the world. The band’s expansive career has seen them collaborate with late rock legend Lou Reed, who sang on the band’s track “The Wanderlust” on their 2012 album Synthetica, to inspiring movie characters, when future Academy Award-winner Brie Larson sang Metric’s song “Black Sheep” in the 2010 comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. No stranger to radio, their 2012 single “Youth Without Youth” was the first single ever to debut at No. 1 on the Canadian alternative rock charts where it stayed for a record 16 weeks. Their latest release, 2022’s Formentera, spun off another #1 Canadian Alternative Radio hit, “All Comes Crashing,” which also hit Top 10 in the U.S. Triple A radio chart. 2023 marks the band’s 20th anniversary of their debut album, 2003’s Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, but if their latest album is any indication, “they’ve still got plenty of gas in the tank” (NPR).