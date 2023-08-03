NJB Pageant 2023

Who will take the crown this year?

On Sunday August 13th, four queer Jewish contestants will be competing for the honor of being this year’s winner of the NJB Pageant, an event that showcases the unique talents of members of the LGBTQ+ Jewish community.

100% of proceeds go to Keshet (a national organization supporting LGBTQ+ Jews and their families) and GLOE (the first and only full-time LGBTQ+ engagement program at any Jewish Community Center in the world).