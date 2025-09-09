Night OUT at Loudon United FC
Sunday, September 28, 2025

Night OUT at Loudon United FC

42095 Loudoun United Dr, Leesburg, VA 20175, United States

Loudoun United FC - Segra Field

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Join us for a Pride Night OUT with our friends in Leesburg.

Pride Night

Team DC was established to educate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation. Team DC works within the broader community to dispel discrimination against LGBTQ people participating in sports; endows and confers scholarships upon LGBTQ student-athletes; provides a network of sporting outlets for the LGBTQ community of the Washington Metropolitan area; and promotes participation in local, regional, national, and international amateur sports competitions. Team DC is a member of the General Assembly of the Federation of Gay Games.

For any problems accessing tickets please email [email protected] or call 202-539-8474

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, September 28, 2025 05:00 pm

Location

Loudoun United FC - Segra Field
View Map