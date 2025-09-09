Night OUT at Loudon United FC

Team DC was established to educate the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community on the benefits of individual and team sports participation. Team DC works within the broader community to dispel discrimination against LGBTQ people participating in sports; endows and confers scholarships upon LGBTQ student-athletes; provides a network of sporting outlets for the LGBTQ community of the Washington Metropolitan area; and promotes participation in local, regional, national, and international amateur sports competitions. Team DC is a member of the General Assembly of the Federation of Gay Games.

