A Spine-Tingling Night at the Zoo

Join us on Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday Oct. 25 as the Smithsonian’s National Zoo transforms into a haunted haven for Night of the Living Zoo — an electrifying 21+ Halloween bash like no other.

Open cocktail bar

Mesmerizing circus acts

Ghoulish scenes & eerie entertainment

Live DJs and dance floors

Flash tattoos & photo ops

“Zoostrology” readings

PLUS: Live performances by bands White Ford Bronco (Oct. 24) and Billy “T” Wilde (Oct. 25)

Whether you’re looking to lift your spirits or unleash your inner creature of the night, this adults-only evening promises thrills, chills, and unforgettable memories — all in support of wildlife conservation.

Tickets are selling fast! So join us for a night that’s truly wild.