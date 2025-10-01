Night of the Living Zoo
Saturday, October 25, 2025

Night of the Living Zoo

Lower Zoo (near the Great Cats exhibit)

Smithsonian’s National Zoo

About This Event

A Spine-Tingling Night at the Zoo

Join us on Saturday Oct. 25 as the Smithsonian’s National Zoo transforms into a haunted haven for Night of the Living Zoo — an electrifying 21+ Halloween bash like no other.

  • Open cocktail bar
  • Mesmerizing circus acts
  • Ghoulish scenes & eerie entertainment
  • Live DJs and dance floors
  • Flash tattoos & photo ops
  • “Zoostrology” readings

PLUS: Live performances by bands White Ford Bronco (Oct. 24) and Billy “T” Wilde (Oct. 25)

Whether you’re looking to lift your spirits or unleash your inner creature of the night, this adults-only evening promises thrills, chills, and unforgettable memories — all in support of wildlife conservation.

Tickets are selling fast! So join us for a night that’s truly wild.

Date

Saturday, October 25, 2025 06:00 pm

Location

Smithsonian’s National Zoo
