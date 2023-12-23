Night of 2024 Squeezes – A New Years Eve Extravaganza!
Sunday, December 31, 2023

Night of 2024 Squeezes – A New Years Eve Extravaganza!

2004 18th Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20036, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Duplex Diner

Come join us for a night of unforgettable New Years Eve of fun at the Duplex Diner. $80 (includes gratuity) gets you entrance to the event, unlimited squeezes from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am, and a champagne toast at midnight. $10 from each ticket will be donated to the Tarik S. Pierce Foundation scholarship fund. Come reign in the New Year with friends and new aquaintences as we "squeeze" every last ounce of fun out of 2023. Capacity is 100 max. Let's go!

About This Event

Date

Sunday, December 31, 2023 10:00 pm

Location

Duplex Diner
