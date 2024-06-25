Night Market
Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Night Market

670 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Bryant St Market

N/A - Free to attend!

Night Market: A market at night! Join 15 vendors for a fun evening of shopping, activations and community at Bryant St Market on July 17th! Enjoy vintage, thrift, records, jewelry and more to shop from! We’ll have an aura photo booth, ear piercings and Henna available. Grab a drink, peruse the vendors and enjoy your week nights again! Sponsored by the Moon. Free to attend! Hours: 5pm – 9pm

Bryant St Market
