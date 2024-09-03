Night Market @ Bryant St Market
Wednesday, September 18, 2024

670 Rhode Island Ave NE, washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington NoMa

Bryant St Market

Night Market at Bryant St market returns on September 18 with Fall Festival! Along with vintage clothing and goods vendors, enjoy a Candle Pouring station where you can make your own fall candle(s), Hit up the Charm Bar, and create your own bracelet! Food and drinks are available for purchase. This event is FREE to attend. Bring your friends to this fun, curated community experience!

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 05:00 pm

Bryant St Market
