Night Market @ Bryant St Market

Sunday, November 10th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
B.B.B. Sunday's at Calico - Burgers, Beer + BINGO
Calico
Bryant St MarketMore details
Night Market at Bryant St market returns on September 18 with Fall Festival! Along with vintage clothing and goods vendors, enjoy a Candle Pouring station where you can make your own fall candle(s), Hit up the Charm Bar, and create your own bracelet! Food and drinks are available for purchase. This event is FREE to attend. Bring your friends to this fun, curated community experience!
InterestsArtists, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodBloomingdale // Eckington, NoMa
Share with friends