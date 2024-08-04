Night Market at Bryant St Market

Friday, August 9th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Marvillous Beats: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
Night Market returns with an End of Summer Beach Market! Grab your friends and enjoy a mid-week break at Bryant St Market. Shop and enjoy activations from the following vendors:
Shopping:
Finds by Foster
CatRadCreative
Holmes Hydration
Party Of..Popcorn
HerSol Beauty
Punk and Vintage Goods
Color Me Tyy
Anarchy Gift Company
Piercings: Creative Chaos
Tooth Gems: Pheobe Rene Tattoo
Tiki Bar with Build Your Own Garnish Station: Alegria Bar
Drinks and Food are available for purchase! Support your local community!
