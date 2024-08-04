Night Market at Bryant St Market
Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Night Market at Bryant St Market

670 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington NoMa Union Market

Bryant St Market

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free to attend!

About This Event

Night Market returns with an End of Summer Beach Market! Grab your friends and enjoy a mid-week break at Bryant St Market. Shop and enjoy activations from the following vendors:

Shopping:
Finds by Foster
CatRadCreative
Holmes Hydration
Party Of..Popcorn
HerSol Beauty
Punk and Vintage Goods
Color Me Tyy
Anarchy Gift Company

Piercings: Creative Chaos
Tooth Gems: Pheobe Rene Tattoo

Tiki Bar with Build Your Own Garnish Station: Alegria Bar

Drinks and Food are available for purchase! Support your local community!

Tags

ArtistsStyle

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 07:32 pm
Doors open at 05:00 pm

Location

Bryant St Market
View Map