Newstalgia

Well, well, well…look at you reading an event description with your peepers. Good for you. Not much to read. It’s a standup comedy show. Patrice, Will and Nema are going to attempt to make you laugh. We may succeed, we may fail, but at least we’re trying, which is more than we can say about you. When is your comedy show? What’s that? You don’t have a comedy show…oh weird. Well, I guess you may as well come to ours. Sorry, that was a bit aggressive. We didn’t mean that…I mean, we definitely meant it, but somehow that seems socially unacceptable to write and so now I’m backtracking. Anyway, the show is on June 6th, so if you’re free, please buy a ticket to attend. But if you’re busy that night, then buy two or more tickets, because how dare you not plan your life around ours. Let’s make a deal, shall we? You come to see our comedy show and then when you have a comedy show, we’ll go see yours. That’s all. Tell your friends…or don’t tell them, basically just do whatever you want. Lastly, we’re not entirely sure how grammar works;