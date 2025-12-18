New Year’s Eve @ The Dome

Our New Year’s Eve Party is one of DC’s most unique ways to ring in 2026. Join us in our 50-foot heated rooftop dome and tinsel-adorned Snowglow Lounge to dance the night away under the sparkle of colorful disco balls and glow of illuminated visuals above, while enjoying a live DJ, welcome bubbles, passed hors d’oeuvres, a midnight fireworks projection display and more.

Tickets ($49 + tax) include a welcome glass of sparkling wine, passed party bites (such as wagyu party meatballs, stuffed mushrooms, sliders, homemade Chex Mix and more), live DJ entertainment, and access to the Dome experience featuring an extra-special extended “Snowglow” show (with a midnight fireworks display countdown) projected above and 360 degrees around the walls of the dome.

Our regular drink menu will also be available a la carte, including plenty of Champagne, punch pitchers, festive hot cocktails and other classics, wine and beer.