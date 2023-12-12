New Year’s Eve Experiences

Say goodbye to 2023 with an iconic view of the Potomac and a midnight toast to 2024. Join us for the second half of our night on our rooftop – the Terrazza!

General Admission – $75, standing room only, Moët Impérial Toast included

If you’d like to elevate your midnight toast, couches and tables are also available for purchase:

Table Reservation – $200, seats up to four guests

Couch Reservation – $400, seats up to three guests

Please note that table and couch reservations are a minimum spend and will go towards your final bill. Tax and tip not included.