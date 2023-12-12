New Year’s Eve Experiences
Sunday, December 31, 2023

1120 Maine Ave SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Officina at the Wharf

About This Event

Say goodbye to 2023 with an iconic view of the Potomac and a midnight toast to 2024. Join us for the second half of our night on our rooftop – the Terrazza!

General Admission – $75, standing room only, Moët Impérial Toast included

If you’d like to elevate your midnight toast, couches and tables are also available for purchase:
Table Reservation – $200, seats up to four guests
Couch Reservation – $400, seats up to three guests

Please note that table and couch reservations are a minimum spend and will go towards your final bill. Tax and tip not included.

Date

Sunday, December 31, 2023 09:00 pm
Doors open at 09:00 pm

Location

Officina at the Wharf
