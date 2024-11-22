New Year’s Eve at The Atlantis

Sunday, September 15th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
The AtlantisMore details
Ring in the New Year with Gimme Gimme Disco at The Atlantis! 🎶
Get ready to dance the night away as we welcome Gimme Gimme Disco to The Atlantis for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration! This DJ-based dance party is inspired by the timeless hits of ABBA and features a mix of 70s and 80s disco classics from artists like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Cher.
Highlights:
Join us at The Atlantis, a staple in the DC nightlife scene, for a party filled with iconic music, dancing, and celebration. Whether you’re a lifelong ABBA fan or simply looking for a fun way to welcome the new year, this event promises a night to remember.
Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now and let’s dance into 2025 together!
