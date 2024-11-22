New Year’s Eve at the Anthem!

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Sammy Rae & The Friends at The Anthem! 🎶

Ready to start 2025 with a bang? Head to The Anthem, one of DC’s most iconic venues, for an electrifying New Year’s Eve celebration featuring an incredible lineup of live music:

🎷 Sammy Rae & The Friends – Headliners

Get ready for a high-energy performance from this genre-bending, feel-good band blending jazz, funk, soul, and rock. Their infectious sound and vibrant stage presence make every show a joyful experience that feels like a party with your best friends.

🎸 Ripe

Bring your dancing shoes for Ripe, a groove-filled funk and pop band that serves up irresistible hooks and feel-good vibes. Their upbeat energy and catchy tunes will have you moving from start to finish.

🎹 Jukebox the Ghost

Known for their piano-driven indie-pop anthems, Jukebox the Ghost mixes clever songwriting with undeniable charm. Their dynamic live shows are a perfect balance of nostalgia and celebration.

🎤 Oh He Dead

Kick off the night with DC’s own Oh He Dead, blending soulful harmonies, groovy melodies, and a touch of rock for a truly unique sound. Their passionate performances set the tone for an unforgettable night.