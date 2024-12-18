F1 Arcade D.C. New Year’s Eve Party

The party of the year is finally here – and you’re invited! This NYE, we’re transforming F1 Arcade into a Vegas- inspired celebration, right here in D.C. Picture swanky Vegas vibes, the hottest DJs at F1 Arcade, and an electric atmosphere full of surprises—a night you’ll be talking about for years.

Kick things off with a welcome drink on arrival, and take to the track with open sim racing all night. Grab a cocktail and dance to live sets from DJ XIVER, spinning crowd-favorites from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feeling lucky? Our MC host, Britt, is on hand with thrilling giveaways and prizes.

When the live countdown begins, get ready to raise a glass to 2025 in style, surrounded by friends, good vibes, and unforgettable memories.

Tickets are selling out fast—book now before they’re gone! 21+ only.