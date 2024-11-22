New Year’s at Lincoln Theatre

Ring in the New Year with White Ford Bronco at the Historic Lincoln Theatre! 🎶

Welcome 2025 in style with White Ford Bronco, D.C.’s ultimate all-’90s cover band, as they take over the iconic Lincoln Theatre. Known for their electric performances and pitch-perfect takes on ’90s classics, this is the party you don’t want to miss!

What to Expect:

Ring in 2025 with an epic celebration in one of D.C.’s most treasured venues. 🕺 All the Nostalgia: Whether you’re reliving your favorite decade or just love its music, this is the ultimate throwback party!

Don’t miss this chance to dance into the new year at one of D.C.’s most iconic venues.

Get your tickets now and make this New Year’s Eve unforgettable!