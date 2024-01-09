Sunday, December 31st, 2023 @ 10:00:pm
Pour Decisions: Open Bar NYE Celebration
Grand Central Restaurant, Bar & Sportsbook
Official Fray Event
The Plaza at Carlyle CrossingMore details
Here’s to a healthier 2024!
Join us on Saturday, January 20 to get a kickstart on your health goals for the new year at the New Year New You Alexandria Festival. Meet with local gyms, studios and fitness/health vendors to explore resources available to you in your neighborhood, with activations like:
Interestswellness, Self-Care, fitness, Fray events, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodAlexandria
Share with friends