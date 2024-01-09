New Year New You Alexandria Festival

Official Fray Event

Saturday, January 20, 2024

New Year New You Alexandria Festival

2495 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

The Plaza at Carlyle Crossing

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Here’s to a healthier 2024!

Join us on Saturday, January 20 to get a kickstart on your health goals for the new year at the New Year New You Alexandria Festival. Meet with local gyms, studios and fitness/health vendors to explore resources available to you in your neighborhood, with activations like:

  • Free classes and gym tours from YogaSix, BASH Boxing and CYCLEBAR. 
  • Food + drink alternatives like mocktails for Dry January, fresh pressed juice and PLNT Burgers. 
  • Free workshops from Soma Healing Center and WellWolfe Coaching. 
  • And so much more!

Tags

wellnessSelf-CarefitnessFray eventsFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, January 20, 2024 09:00 am

Location

The Plaza at Carlyle Crossing
View Map