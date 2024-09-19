New Pickleball League Opens

#Fraylife Rec at Bridge District is opening soon in D.C., featuring four outdoor pickleball courts, an abundance of outdoor lawn games, and chill space with beverages by Atlas Brew Works (debuting its 3rd location at the Bridge District in 2025) and local food popups. A collaboration with Redbrick LMD + DC Fray // District Fray along with additional partnerships including DC Pickleball Team + Joola.

Inaugural Fall Leagues:

Sunday: Pickleball League – Sign up

Wednesday: LGBTQ+ Pickleball League – Sign Up

Open Play Schedule:

FrayLife+ Members: Sundays | 9.29-11.3 | 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays | 10.2 -11.6 | 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.



Arrive during the day // times above for exclusive access, check-in and go! All courts and space are first come, first serve. Not a member?

Community Open Play Select dates coming soon including special Ward 8 resident times.



Upcoming Events to look out for – Get on the email list!