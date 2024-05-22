New Kitchens on the Block 10
Saturday, June 1, 2024

New Kitchens on the Block 10

703 Edgewood St NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20017, US

Mess Hall

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

***IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT NEW KITCHENS ON THE BLOCK (PART 10) PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING*** Please pay close attention to the Round you are purchasing! Before making your purchase, you must choose: Round One: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM OR Round Two: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Your participation WILL be limited to the start and end times of your chosen round. ALL purchasers of VIP TICKETS will receive a bonus ticket to a PRIVATE AFTERPARTY immediately following each round of the event that will go into the night at Right Proper’s Brookland Production House & Tasting Room (a 7-minute walk from Mess Hall). Here you’ll keep the party going in the brewhouse / production area and receive a tasting flight featuring classic and limited-edition beers, plus cheese and charcuterie. Co-founder and brew master Thor Cheston will be your host of this backstage party, provide tours, demonstrate the equipment, and answer questions about beer making! If you're an NKOTB regular, you were one of the first to try Maydan, Oyster Oyster, Cranes, Call Your Mother, Jônt, The Salt Line, Unconventional Diner, Lucky Buns, Chloe, Colada Shop, Gravitas, Daru, Three Blacksmiths, and RASA... all before they became the toughest reservations on the planet. If you're new to this event... NKOTB is an epic crusade. Eat, drink and hang out with D.C.'s hottest chefs, mixologists, and restaurateurs. Take pics so you never forget it (and you can make your friends jealous). Post on the socials using #NKOTB_DC. ****Disclaimers: Ages 21 and over ONLY****** *Please enjoy alcohol responsibly. *The Event Producers, chefs, and partners will make every effort to execute NKOTB 10 in accordance with that which has been described above. We reserve the right to make reasonable substitutions if certain people and/or products are not available on the event date. Thank you for your understanding.

About This Event

NEW KITCHENS ON THE BLOCK IS BACK! The tenth edition of our signature food festival offers a one-time-only opportunity to savor signature dishes and drinks from 8 of DC’s most hyped new restaurants by the city’s buzziest, award-winningest chefs – before they open.

NKOTB 10’s participants are:

A To-Be-Named Bakery Café by Kevin Tien and Susan Bae (Moon Rabbit)

Monstera Burrito by Alex McCoy (Lucky Buns)

Rimtang by Saran “Peter” Kannasute (Yume Sushi)

Silver and Sons BBQ by Jarrad Silver (Birch & Barley)

Bar Cana by Robert Curtis (Mercy Me, Bourbon Steak)

Providencia by Erik Bruner-Yang (Maketto), Pedro Tobar, and Daniel Gonzalez

Hijos del Maiz by Saul Zelaya (Boogy & Peel)

KILN by Matthew Maienshein (Jean-Georges)

Guests will enjoy local beers from Right Proper Brewing Company, as well as cocktails galore powered by spirits provided by Republic Restoratives.

Tags

EventsFood + Drink

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 1, 2024 12:00 pm
Doors open at 12:00 pm

Location

Mess Hall
View Map