New Kitchens on the Block 10

NEW KITCHENS ON THE BLOCK IS BACK! The tenth edition of our signature food festival offers a one-time-only opportunity to savor signature dishes and drinks from 8 of DC’s most hyped new restaurants by the city’s buzziest, award-winningest chefs – before they open.
NKOTB 10’s participants are:
A To-Be-Named Bakery Café by Kevin Tien and Susan Bae (Moon Rabbit)
Monstera Burrito by Alex McCoy (Lucky Buns)
Rimtang by Saran “Peter” Kannasute (Yume Sushi)
Silver and Sons BBQ by Jarrad Silver (Birch & Barley)
Bar Cana by Robert Curtis (Mercy Me, Bourbon Steak)
Providencia by Erik Bruner-Yang (Maketto), Pedro Tobar, and Daniel Gonzalez
Hijos del Maiz by Saul Zelaya (Boogy & Peel)
KILN by Matthew Maienshein (Jean-Georges)
Guests will enjoy local beers from Right Proper Brewing Company, as well as cocktails galore powered by spirits provided by Republic Restoratives.
