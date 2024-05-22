New Kitchens on the Block 10

***IMPORTANT NOTES ABOUT NEW KITCHENS ON THE BLOCK (PART 10) PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING*** Please pay close attention to the Round you are purchasing! Before making your purchase, you must choose: Round One: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM OR Round Two: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Your participation WILL be limited to the start and end times of your chosen round. ALL purchasers of VIP TICKETS will receive a bonus ticket to a PRIVATE AFTERPARTY immediately following each round of the event that will go into the night at Right Proper’s Brookland Production House & Tasting Room (a 7-minute walk from Mess Hall). Here you’ll keep the party going in the brewhouse / production area and receive a tasting flight featuring classic and limited-edition beers, plus cheese and charcuterie. Co-founder and brew master Thor Cheston will be your host of this backstage party, provide tours, demonstrate the equipment, and answer questions about beer making! If you're an NKOTB regular, you were one of the first to try Maydan, Oyster Oyster, Cranes, Call Your Mother, Jônt, The Salt Line, Unconventional Diner, Lucky Buns, Chloe, Colada Shop, Gravitas, Daru, Three Blacksmiths, and RASA... all before they became the toughest reservations on the planet. If you're new to this event... NKOTB is an epic crusade. Eat, drink and hang out with D.C.'s hottest chefs, mixologists, and restaurateurs. Take pics so you never forget it (and you can make your friends jealous). Post on the socials using #NKOTB_DC. ****Disclaimers: Ages 21 and over ONLY****** *Please enjoy alcohol responsibly. *The Event Producers, chefs, and partners will make every effort to execute NKOTB 10 in accordance with that which has been described above. We reserve the right to make reasonable substitutions if certain people and/or products are not available on the event date. Thank you for your understanding.