New Balance Appreciation Day in DC

Rolling right off the heels of the New Balance “Grey Days” in May, join metrobar and Beats, Bars & Bourbon on June 29th from 2pm-7pm in celebration and support of New Balance and uniting DC, the DMV, and Baltimore for a day dedicated to our powerful influence in sneaker culture. Enjoy food trucks, unique vendors, spirits tastings & craft cocktails, vibrant music, a car show, exciting giveaways, a special guest panel and much more! Visit our Eventbrite for details and to RSVP at new-balance-appreciation-day.eventbrite.com.

👟 Powered by: metrobar x Beats, Bars & Bourbon

👟 Sponsored by: DTLR and Old Line Spirits and SKRUED

👟 Host: Killa Cal the Animal of the Rare Essence Band

👟 Music: DJ Biggs

👟 Food: Who Want Smoke and KC Kitchen Plug and Natral Yaad Cuisine

👟 Auto Show: Adrenaline Lifestyles

👟 Special Guest Panel Discussion with: Big G of the Backyard Band (DC), Mustafa of DC Decades (DC), B Bullz of Beats, Bars & Bourbon (Baltimore)

👟 After Party: DJ Yo Will (7pm-close)