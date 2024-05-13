NeverMissed Singles Happy Hour

Sunday, June 9th, 2024 @ 5:00:pm
B.B.B. Sunday's at Calico - Burgers, Beer + BINGO
Calico
Mission Navy YardMore details
NeverMissed will be hosting Singles Happy Hour at Mission Navy Yard on Friday, May 17. Spot someone in a NeverMissed shirt, show you’ve downloaded the app for 2 free drink tickets, or download on-site for 1 free drink ticket. Don’t miss this chance to mingle, unwind, and enjoy complimentary drinks.
InterestsDating, Events, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodNavy Yard // Capitol Riverfront
