Thursday, August 17, 2023

Never Looked Better ’90s Anniversary Party

130 Blagden Alley, NW, DC
Shaw // Logan Circle

Never Looked Better

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

We’re turning two, and we want to party with you! Never Looked Better, Blagden Alley’s favorite spot for 90s vibes, is having an anniversary bash to celebrate! Happy Hour Beer Pong 5PM-7:30PM, new cocktails, and an ICE LUGE! Our very own DJ E. Boogie will be spinning the throwbacks starting at 8:30PM. Best 90s threads wins a limited edition NLB baseball cap and a $200 bar tab!

This is how we do it at Never Looked Better!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, August 17, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

Never Looked Better
View Map