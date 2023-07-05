Never in Our Image – ACT II – A Gun Melting Ceremony

During ACT II – A Gun Melting Ceremony, raw pitches and tones will be sampled from the act of melting the cut pieces collected in ACT I. As the former weapons are cast into musical instruments and sculptural art pieces, the hissing and popping of the action will be recorded for use in the final Act. Organ pipes attached to the iron furnace and the casting molds will create pitches and vibrations, creating a meditative sound experience for the audience. Singers, musicians, and dancers will respond to the various sounds of guns being destroyed and transformed into sonic sculptures and instruments.

The process of composition reflects the process of destruction. In this opera, by queering sound and metal, we ask ourselves the question: how can we reclaim materials that were never made in our image?

“Never in Our Image” is a three-part, Queer gun destruction opera by Stephanie Mercedes, learn more on our website.