Neon Party
Thursday, March 20, 2025

Neon Party

3120 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010

Sonny's Pizza & No Kisses Bar

About This Event

A benefit bash with District Bridges – Get ready to shine bright!

Join our amazing partners, neighbors, donors, and friends as we come together to celebrate a year full of impact and innovation. From championing small businesses to launching bold new initiatives for our neighbors in need, District Bridges is lighting the way toward vibrant, resilient, and connected communities at a pivotal time.

This is your chance to celebrate the inspiring programs, powerful partnerships, and incredible people who make our mission possible. Together, we’re creating brighter futures—right here in DC and beyond. Let’s keep the momentum going and be a beacon of hope and change for our community!

Raffle Prizes:

  • Preferred Total Wine & More: Private Wine Class for 16 – $600 Value
  • (2) Tickets to the Rammy’s- $650 Value
  • Phil Mendelson – Lunch with the Chairman
  • (4) Upper Level Tickets to Washington Wizards Home Game
  • (2) Tickets to Environmental Film Festival “Closing Night: Out of Plain Sight” March 29th – $50 Value
  • Gift Card to Pho Viet Columbia Heights $50 Value
  • Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Bundle $60 Value

Date

Thursday, March 20, 2025 06:00 pm

Location

Sonny's Pizza & No Kisses Bar
