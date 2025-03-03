Neon Party

A benefit bash with District Bridges – Get ready to shine bright!

Join our amazing partners, neighbors, donors, and friends as we come together to celebrate a year full of impact and innovation. From championing small businesses to launching bold new initiatives for our neighbors in need, District Bridges is lighting the way toward vibrant, resilient, and connected communities at a pivotal time.

This is your chance to celebrate the inspiring programs, powerful partnerships, and incredible people who make our mission possible. Together, we’re creating brighter futures—right here in DC and beyond. Let’s keep the momentum going and be a beacon of hope and change for our community!

Raffle Prizes: