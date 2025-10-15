Ned’s Club x HEIST presents: Sinister Séance

This Halloween, step into a surreal, cinematic world as DC’s premier nightlife destination, Heist — known nationwide for its exclusive VIP experiences, immersive activations, and A-list guests — partners with Ned’s Club, the city’s most talked-about private members’ club, to bring you Sinister Séance.

Wander through immersive spaces draped in dark glamour: haunted press rooms, candlelit séances, and ghostly echoes of Washington’s elite past. Power, politics, and prestige – twisted into a Halloween you’ll never forget.

Expect an unforgettable evening with a live DJ, immersive entertainment, seasonal cocktails, and elevated bites – all designed to thrill, indulge, and delight.

Tickets include open bar and bites. Tickets are nonrefundable and all guests must be 21+. Costumes are essential. Think exiled first lady, ghostly diplomat, scandal-plagued debutante, spectral senator, or the forgotten mistress of a fallen empire. Whether you arrive as the power behind the throne or a phantom from the press room, make it unforgettable.