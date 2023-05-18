Neal Brennan Live

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
Terrace Theater at The Kennedy Center
Three-time Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, and standup comedian Neal Brennan has become a force in the comedy world. An across-the-board talent, Neal has found success in almost every creative vein in the comedy community. His latest Netflix comedy special Neal Brennan: Blocks premiered globally in November 2022.
Neal Brennan is performing live, making his Terrace Theater debut.
