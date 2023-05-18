Friday, June 2, 2023

Neal Brennan Live

2700 F St NW, DC
Foggy Bottom

Terrace Theater at The Kennedy Center

$35+

About This Event

Three-time Emmy nominated writer, director, producer, and standup comedian Neal Brennan has become a force in the comedy world. An across-the-board talent, Neal has found success in almost every creative vein in the comedy community. His latest Netflix comedy special Neal Brennan: Blocks premiered globally in November 2022.

Neal Brennan is performing live, making his Terrace Theater debut.

Doors open at 6:00 pm

