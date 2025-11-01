Navidad Flamenca
Sunday, November 30, 2025

Navidad Flamenca

1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States

Atlas Performing Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Come celebrate the Holidays with us! Create a new tradition celebrating the holidays the Spanish way. This festive program will take you on a journey of some of the most festive holiday traditions as celebrated in Spain and Puerto Rico.

Enjoy an evening of Spanish holiday music and song (villancicos) alongside flamenco dancing, and even a “parranda.” The cast will include Furia Flamenca Dance Company and a rich cast of musicians, including guitarists Maestro Torcuato Zamora, Guillermo Juan Christie, and Paul Villmoare, guitarist/singer Juan L. Romero, percussionist Bruno Lucini, and singers Alma Rodriguez and Jorge Porta.

 

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, November 30, 2025 05:00 pm

Location

Atlas Performing Arts Center
View Map