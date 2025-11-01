Navidad Flamenca

Come celebrate the Holidays with us! Create a new tradition celebrating the holidays the Spanish way. This festive program will take you on a journey of some of the most festive holiday traditions as celebrated in Spain and Puerto Rico.

Enjoy an evening of Spanish holiday music and song (villancicos) alongside flamenco dancing, and even a “parranda.” The cast will include Furia Flamenca Dance Company and a rich cast of musicians, including guitarists Maestro Torcuato Zamora, Guillermo Juan Christie, and Paul Villmoare, guitarist/singer Juan L. Romero, percussionist Bruno Lucini, and singers Alma Rodriguez and Jorge Porta.