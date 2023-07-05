Nature Night: Welcome Fireflies!

Sharing an event hosted by Dark Sky Friends at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

Inviting you to Welcome the Fireflies!

Renowned Master Naturalist and engaging, entertaining, educational speakers -Alonso Abugattas, Jr aka “The Capital Naturalist “, will shine the light on firefly species, the science about why these bugs bums light-up through bioluminescence and how others use pheromones to locate mates. Why the role of water quality, soil conditions and dark sky are important and how we can help protect their habitats.

Please avoid wearing bug spray. Cover flash lights in red film (provided at the Park). Bring your favorite beverage/snacks and your curiosity. This is an outdoor event so please dress accordingly and wear appropriate shoes for uneven ground

When: 7:30 pm prompt -9:00 pm

Allow time to park

Where: Meadow behind the Filene Center Drive toward the box office and bear right before the box office,down the hill, park in lot 1 Parking Attendants will be there to help

Agenda: Welcome/intro 7:30-7:45 Dark Sky Friends

Special guest speaker: Alonso Abugattas 7:45-8:30

Seek/explore: 8:30-9:00

This event is FREE. All ages welcome!

Feel free to bring a blanket, chairs and your favorite snacks/drinks but please Leave No Trace!

Please leave pup at home for this event. Registration is encouraged but not required. This event will be held rain or shine. In the event of hazardous weather the event will be cancelled. Park behind the Filene Center.

Assumption of Risk and Waiver of Liability Attendees assume all risks and accept sole responsibility for any injury, illness, damage, loss, claim, liability or expense of any kind that attendee may experience or incur in connection with attending the event.