Sunday, October 29, 2023

Natural Dye Workshop

6950 Maple St NW, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma Park

Rhizome DC

$20-$35

About This Event

Dye sessions act as an interactive introduction to natural dye. Every dye session is uniquely tailored to each group and may change seasonally due to the availability of natural dye materials. Each participant will work with cotton bandanas to learn and practice a variety of dye techniques.

Fatima Janneh is a Gambian American fiber and textiles artist. Based in DC, she works primarily with natural dye and is an avid knitter. Currently teaching dye workshops and selling at markets around the city.

Neighborhood

Date

Sunday, October 29, 2023 01:00 pm

Location

Rhizome DC
