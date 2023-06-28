Nationtime is a report on the National Black Political Convention held in Gary, Indiana, in 1972. This historic event gathered Black voices from across the political spectrum, among them Jesse Jackson, Dick Gregory, Coretta Scott King, Dr. Betty Shabazz, and Amiri Baraka. Narrated by Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, the film was considered too “militant” for television broadcast at the time, and, until recently, was only available in a “shortened” version.