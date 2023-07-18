National Whiskey Sour Day

Come celebrate National Whiskey Sour Day with a special menu of this classic cocktail in all its iterations! This cocktail of whiskey, lemon juice and sugar has been tweaked for every palate over the years: from served on the rocks to up, straight or with egg-white (or our vegan egg-white substitute) for a richer texture, and even with a red wine float to become the New York Sour. You’ll get to choose from our vast selection of whiskeys, and customize it as you see fit. Let us show you the world of Whiskey Sours here at Whino!