National Symphony Orchestra
Friday, April 12, 2024

National Symphony Orchestra

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Kennedy Center

Immerse yourself in the sweeping drama of Dvořák’s iconic “New World” Symphony, influenced by the rich tapestry of African American and indigenous music he encountered in America. Join Conductor Xian Zhang as she opens the concert with captivating works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Billy Childs. Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of musical exploration and inspiration.

Friday, April 12, 2024

Kennedy Center
