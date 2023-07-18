National Red Wine Day

Celebrate with a $15 Create-Your-Own Red Wine Flight all day at Whino!

Celebrate National Red Wine Day at Whino by indulging in a tasting of some of the finest red wines from around the world. You can choose any 3 Red Wines from our By-The-Glass menu for a $15 Create-Your-Own Flight, available throughout the restaurant all night long. Our knowledgeable staff will guide you through a selection of hand-picked wines, each with its own unique flavor profile and aroma. Whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur or just beginning to explore the world of wine, our selection of red wines will surely satisfy your palate. So come join us for an unforgettable tasting experience and celebrate National Red Wine Day in style at Whino.