Sunday, May 26, 2024

The National Memorial Day Concert salutes the sacrifice made by the men and women in uniform, as well as their families. The free annual concert will be aired on PBS from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, May 26 at 8 p.m. Actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna will host the proceedings, which will feature numerous other celebrity performers. The event will also be live-streamed online and will be available on-demand for two weeks after the performance.

