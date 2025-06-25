National Mall of Pickleball
Friday, September 19, 2025

National Mall of Pickleball

12th Street NW on the National Mall (adjacent to the Smithsonian Metro)

National Mall

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

National Mall of Pickleball RETURNS! The Trust for the National Mall and its partners Humana and the Humana Foundation are excited to share exclusively with you that the third annual National Mall of Pickleball returns Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025. This year’s free event will have a new home with captivating views of the Washington Monument and United States Capitol at 12th Street NW, near the Smithsonian Metro Station, and will feature a larger footprint with a total of 11 temporary pickleball court on America’s Front Yard. 

The theme for this year’s event, “Moves That Serve,” will celebrate pickleball as a welcoming game that is inclusive, accessible, and helps improve mental and physical health and wellness for all. Ahead of America’s Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of America in July 2026, the event will also help raise awareness around this milestone anniversary and the Trust’s mission to preserve the National Mall, the iconic open space where America gathers to reflect, honor history, unite, play, and commemorate its independence.

National Mall of Pickleball 2025 will once again feature The Ultimate Duo Contest! Scroll below to learn more.

Get ready for a memorable event full of friendship, fun, wellness and community. And featuring pickleball clinics with pros, advance court sign-ups, walk on play and more.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, September 19, 2025 12:00 pm

Location

National Mall
View Map