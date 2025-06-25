National Mall of Pickleball RETURNS! The Trust for the National Mall and its partners Humana and the Humana Foundation are excited to share exclusively with you that the third annual National Mall of Pickleball returns Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025. This year’s free event will have a new home with captivating views of the Washington Monument and United States Capitol at 12th Street NW, near the Smithsonian Metro Station, and will feature a larger footprint with a total of 11 temporary pickleball court on America’s Front Yard.

The theme for this year’s event, “Moves That Serve,” will celebrate pickleball as a welcoming game that is inclusive, accessible, and helps improve mental and physical health and wellness for all. Ahead of America’s Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of America in July 2026, the event will also help raise awareness around this milestone anniversary and the Trust’s mission to preserve the National Mall, the iconic open space where America gathers to reflect, honor history, unite, play, and commemorate its independence.

National Mall of Pickleball 2025 will once again feature The Ultimate Duo Contest! Scroll below to learn more.

Get ready for a memorable event full of friendship, fun, wellness and community. And featuring pickleball clinics with pros, advance court sign-ups, walk on play and more.