The Trust for the National Mall and Humana are bringing America’s newest pastime to America’s front yard. For the first time ever, we’ll roll out pickleball courts on the National Mall for three days of exciting programming and activities, both on and off the courts. Whether you’re a pro pickler or a newbie, there will be something for all skill levels and all ages. And it’s all free!

All you need is your sneakers and active wear. Paddles and balls will be supplied (though if you have your own, feel free to bring). You can reserve a spot for you and a teammate to play or simply show up and get added to the walk-on rotation.

Advance reservations are currently full, please check back frequently as cancellations may result in new bookings becoming available. If you are a Humana Member click here. You can join us for walk on play (Thursday, 9/28 from 5:00pm – 6:00pm, Friday, 9/29 from 11:00am – 6:00pm and Saturday 9/30 from 10:00am – 2:00pm) and join us as a spectator throughout the event, full schedule below or sign up to receive updates!

Together with some special guests in an iconic location, the National Mall of Pickleball will celebrate the love for the game, its life-changing benefits, and those who have popularized the sport: Seniors! Join us and make a dink on history.

Saturday, September 30 Schedule