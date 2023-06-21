Tuesday, July 4, 2023

National Fireworks Viewing Party

601 K St. NW, DC.

Ciel Social Club

$180+

About This Event

Ciel is a luxurious penthouse lounge and restaurant atop the AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center with celestial decor and nearly 360-degree views of the US Capitol dome, Washington Monument and downtown DC.

Fourth of July tickets include entry to Ciel, rooftop viewing of the National Fireworks, 3-hour premium open bar, heavy passed hors d’oeuvres, live music, and party favors!

Date

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

Ciel Social Club
