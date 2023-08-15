Saturday, September 16, 2023

National Dance Day

2700 F St. NW, DC
Foggy Bottom

The Reach at The Kennedy Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

The Kennedy Center celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary as part of National Dance Day! Co-curated with DMV-based movement artists Lauren DeVeraAma LawChris Law, and Chitra Subramanian and presented in collaboration with hip hop nonprofit Words Beats & Life (WBL) and True School, National Dance Day 2023 will feature free dance classes and performances, WBL’s annual Freshest of All Time 1v1 competition, and Fine Lines Paint Jam in addition to headlining DJ sets by DJ Spinderella and True School DJs—DJ Face and Marc Nfinit.

Tags

Dance

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 16, 2023 10:30 am

Location

The Reach at The Kennedy Center
View Map