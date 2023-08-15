Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
Carnival
The Modern at Art Place
The Reach at The Kennedy CenterMore details
The Kennedy Center celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary as part of National Dance Day! Co-curated with DMV-based movement artists Lauren DeVera, Ama Law, Chris Law, and Chitra Subramanian and presented in collaboration with hip hop nonprofit Words Beats & Life (WBL) and True School, National Dance Day 2023 will feature free dance classes and performances, WBL’s annual Freshest of All Time 1v1 competition, and Fine Lines Paint Jam in addition to headlining DJ sets by DJ Spinderella and True School DJs—DJ Face and Marc Nfinit.
InterestsDance
