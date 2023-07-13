Wednesday, July 19, 2023

National Daiquiri Day

4238 Wilson Blvd. 2nd Floor Arlington, VA
Arlington

WHINO

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

COME BEAT THE HEAT WITH THIRST-QUENCHING DAIQUIRIS AT WHINO!

Celebrate National Daiquiri Day with us at WHINO by joining us for our $8 Classic Daiquiri featuring Brugal White Rum. This iconic cocktail with a delicate balance of rum, lime juice and sugar is the perfect refreshment on a midsummer’s day. Let us shake up your Wednesday while enjoying a fun and festive atmosphere here at WHINO.

Tags

EventsFood + Drink

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

WHINO
View Map