The Nation’s Springtime Parade is returning to Constitution Avenue on Saturday, April 15, 2023! Grand colorful helium balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands from across the country, celebrity entertainers, and performers burst down the Parade route in a spectacle of music and showmanship celebrating spring in Washington, DC.

Portions of the Parade (Constitution Ave between 9th & 15th Streets) are free to the public along the route and are first-come, first-serve.