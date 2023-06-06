Join WHINO to celebrate National Ceviche Day with a half-price offer for the restaurant’s Ceviche Peruano. This dish is prepared with fresh lime, red onion, rocoto chili pepper, cilantro, and garlic, and served with a side of crispy sweet potato, to perfectly balance out the flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned ceviche lover or trying it for the first time, their dish is guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds with its delicious and refreshing taste. So come on over and indulge in the flavors of Peru!