National Bourbon Day Tasting

Celebrate National Bourbon Day at WHINO by choosing three bourbons from the restaurant’s extensive selection for a Create-Your-Own Flight experience, available throughout the restaurant, all night long. For a more comprehensive experience of the nuances of this spirit, join the guided Bourbon Tasting at 7 p.m. with WHINO’s expert team. Guests will taste a 1-ounce pour of three different Bourbons: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon, Booker’s Bourbon, and Barrell Dovetail Bourbon. The class includes a choice of one Happy Hour food item to enjoy during the tasting.