Thursday, July 20, 2023

Natalia Lafourcade

1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA

Wolf Trap - Filene Center

Internationally beloved singer and composer Natalia Lafourcade’s “ability to weave history into the mainstream” has helped to establish her as “a proud guardian of Latin America’s musical legacy” (NPR). In her Wolf Trap debut, the multi Grammy Award-winning Mexican pop-rock, jazz, and folk singer performs music from her latest album, De Todas Las Flores (2022), and special selections from her catalog.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 08:00 pm

Wolf Trap - Filene Center
