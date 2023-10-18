Halloween is coming and so is the Mystery Mansion! The Mystery Mansion is a fun event hosted by the Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase. This fun event is for all ages and is especially well suited for families. Guests aged 5 to 12 will especially enjoy the haunted house, but we believe all our guests will enjoy this mansion. What else is there to do at this fun event? Enjoy the live music, eat snacks, and have treats. Our Bonfire Bash is also great as one may enjoy the warmth of the fires along with some s’mores. Come visit the Mystery Mansion, dress up and have fun!

Tickets may be purchased online, in advance of the event, which takes place over 4 nights from Thursday, October 26 – Sunday, October, 29. Tickets may also be purchased at the door but we cannot guarantee availability based on the crowds. Group discounts available on Thursday and Sunday. Visit the Mystery Mansion site for more information at www.mysterymansion.org.