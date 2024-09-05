MY OLD ASS Outdoor Screening at The Wharf
Thursday, September 12, 2024

MY OLD ASS Outdoor Screening at The Wharf

970 Wharf Street SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront The Wharf

Transit Pier at The Wharf

You can download a free pass using the registration link or just walk up and find a seat day-of!

Free advance outdoor screening of Amazon MGM Studio's upcoming film MY OLD ASS, starring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza. Join us on the Wharf Transit Pier at sunset to see the new movie before it is released in theaters. Limited chairs will be available but you are also welcome to bring your own along with blankets to make it a real picnic. You may also bring food from any Wharf restaurant to enjoy while you watch!

Date

07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Transit Pier at The Wharf
