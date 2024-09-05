MY OLD ASS Outdoor Screening at The Wharf

Sunday, September 15th, 2024 @ 2:00:pm
DC Polo Society
Congressional Polo Club
Transit Pier at The WharfMore details
Free advance outdoor screening of Amazon MGM Studio’s upcoming film MY OLD ASS, starring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza. Join us on the Wharf Transit Pier at sunset to see the new movie before it is released in theaters. Limited chairs will be available but you are also welcome to bring your own along with blankets to make it a real picnic. You may also bring food from any Wharf restaurant to enjoy while you watch!
InterestsMovies, Outdoor Activities
NeighborhoodNavy Yard // Southwest Waterfront, The Wharf
