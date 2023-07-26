Mutual Benefit / TALsounds / Heather Stebbins at Rhizome

Experience Mutual Benefit, TALsounds, and Heather Stebbins live at Rhizome.

Mutual Benefit is the sprawling chamber folk project of Brooklyn songwriter Jordan Lee. For over a decade, he has crafted pop experiments that are uniquely comforting but willing to stare down life’s more difficult existential quandaries. His lush songwriting is often pieced together over several years, inspired by the hellos and goodbyes and blurred landscapes of life in flux. As a writer for The New Yorker heard it, “Bells and flutes and strings blend with basic rock instruments; vocal arrangements pulse and flow, and the result shimmies beyond the fence of the familiar.”

Natalie Chami (b. 1987) is a proud Canadian-born Lebanese American who adopted the TALsounds moniker in 2009 for her explorations in the drone, ambient, and improvisational disciplines. Through her masterful synth work, operatic vocals, and nuanced sculpting of mood and atmosphere, Chami’s music strikes a balance between the extremely personal and the selflessly transportive. Chami has shared bills with Merzbow, Tortoise, Mary Lattimore, Mdou Moctar, and more. In 2020, she released Acquiesce, available on NNA Tapes.

Heather Stebbins is a sound artist who makes sparkly, gritty, and pressing music for instruments and electronics. She is an Assistant Professor of Music at George Washington University, where she teaches electronic and computer music.