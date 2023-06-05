The United States Navy Concert Band returns to the U.S. National Arboretum on June 11 at 2 PM for the Music in the Meadow Concert Series, hosted by the Friends of the National Arboretum. Sunday’s concert is a family-friendly event, featuring a wide variety of works: American favorites such as John Williams’s “Midway March” and Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” alongside Gustav Holst’s iconic “First Suite in E-Flat” as well as a virtuosic reimagining of Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto” performed by clarinetist MU1 Amy Eich.

Enjoy a picnic while you listen to music from the Concert Band next to the Capitol Columns. You are welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs are allowed on a leash.

Use the R Street Entrance for easy access.