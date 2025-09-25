Mumbievision: A Lip-Synch Battle Contest
Wednesday, October 1, 2025

2438 18th St NW, Washington DC 20009
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The DC Arts Center

$16.79 (INCLUDES FEES) | * Livestream tickets are available *

About This Event

Mumbievision is a funny lip-sync battle contest inspired by Eurovision featuring performers, live audience voting and celebrity judges like a giant bottle of mumbo sauce. Not only can you vote on your favorite performance, but you can also bribe judges! Don’t miss out on this fun interactive comedy show that is sure to blow your mind: “Mumbievision: United by Lip-Syncing!”

If you have questions, please email [email protected]

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 09:00 pm
Doors open at 08:55 pm

The DC Arts Center
