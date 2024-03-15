Multi-Sensory Meltdown with The North Country and ViRG
Friday, March 29, 2024

Multi-Sensory Meltdown with The North Country and ViRG

700 Delaware Ave SW, Washington, District of Columbia 20024, US
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Culture House

The North Country invites you to an unforgettable night of multi-sensory, immersive art and music. Step into the pop-up VR experience where virtual reality goggles will transport you to the band’s new music video created by boundary pushing, tech artist Ian McDermott. The sensory bliss continues when laser wizard Zak Forrest unleashes his magic, accompanying The North Country’s live performance of brand new music. These indie-pop futurists will have you dancing beneath the laser show from the first note. The party starts with a performance from synth-goddess Virg, setting the vibe right from the jump.

The show will feature:
Music by The North Country
Music by ViRG
VR music video presented by Ian McDermott
Lasers by Zak Forrest
Friday, March 29, 2024 07:00 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

Culture House
