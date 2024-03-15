Multi-Sensory Meltdown with The North Country and ViRG

The North Country invites you to an unforgettable night of multi-sensory, immersive art and music. Step into the pop-up VR experience where virtual reality goggles will transport you to the band’s new music video created by boundary pushing, tech artist Ian McDermott. The sensory bliss continues when laser wizard Zak Forrest unleashes his magic, accompanying The North Country’s live performance of brand new music. These indie-pop futurists will have you dancing beneath the laser show from the first note. The party starts with a performance from synth-goddess Virg, setting the vibe right from the jump.

The show will feature:

Music by The North Country

https://www.thenorthcountrymusic.com/

Music by ViRG

https://www.instagram.com/virg.vision/

VR music video presented by Ian McDermott

https://www.ian-mcd.com/

Lasers by Zak Forrest

https://www.instagram.com/zegreeneye/